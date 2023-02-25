Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 76,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

