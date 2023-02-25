Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 146,715 Shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,715 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LiveVox were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

LiveVox Price Performance

LiveVox Profile

Shares of LVOX opened at $2.33 on Friday. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.