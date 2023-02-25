Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 70,004 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

