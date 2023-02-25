Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,992,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 125,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

OHI opened at $26.92 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

