Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 11,137 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $92.10 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

