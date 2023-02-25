Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

