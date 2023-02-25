Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ODP worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $11,179,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $11,600,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in ODP by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $9,166,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $7,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

