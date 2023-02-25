BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BOX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 1.3 %

BOX stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,658,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.