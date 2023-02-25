Brady Shirley Sells 1,490 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Brady Shirley sold 1,232 shares of Enovis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $67,304.16.

Enovis Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $128.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Enovis by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

