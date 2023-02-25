Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $65.44. Approximately 268,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 187,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Brink’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

