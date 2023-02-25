Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOGet Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $65.44. Approximately 268,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 187,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Brink’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

