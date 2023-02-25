Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$107.00

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$107.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

CP opened at C$103.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.42 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$104.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$102.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4359522 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,556,365.06. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $512,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

