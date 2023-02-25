Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Target Price at $192.67

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WILYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

