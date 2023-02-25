Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $33.73

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Down 3.6 %

DISH Network stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

