Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT at $170.81

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.50.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

DLTR stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

