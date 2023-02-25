Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price at $115.94

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $101.90 on Monday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

