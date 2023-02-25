Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $13.45

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.