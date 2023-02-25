Brokerages Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Target Price at $22.92

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,044,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,989,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.85 on Monday. Veradigm has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

