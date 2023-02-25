Brokers Issue Forecasts for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NPO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE NPO opened at $110.06 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $127.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.23.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after buying an additional 146,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.