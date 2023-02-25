Brokers Offer Predictions for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

CHRW stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,506,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

