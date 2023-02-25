Brokers Offer Predictions for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
