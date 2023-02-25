Brokers Set Expectations for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $20.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 525,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AutoNation by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

