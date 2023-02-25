Brokers Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avanos Medical in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of AVNS opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

