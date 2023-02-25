Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.7 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.08.

Shares of CM opened at C$62.89 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$82.83. The firm has a market cap of C$56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

