Brokers Set Expectations for Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equitable in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after buying an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Equitable by 192.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 1,140,288 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.