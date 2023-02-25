Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Head to Head Contrast

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Blackstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Blackstone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.72 N/A N/A N/A Blackstone $8.52 billion 7.34 $1.75 billion $2.37 37.58

Analyst Ratings

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and Blackstone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88 Blackstone 1 6 9 0 2.50

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 38.62%. Blackstone has a consensus price target of $112.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Blackstone.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Blackstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Blackstone 20.52% 18.89% 9.15%

Summary

Blackstone beats Brookfield Asset Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate funds and non-exchange traded real estate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment consists of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

