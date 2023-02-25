Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bumble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bumble by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

