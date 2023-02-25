Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.
Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
