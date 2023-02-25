Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bumble by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bumble by 305.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,445,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

