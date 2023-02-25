Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.
Bumble Price Performance
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
