Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $100.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.54.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares valued at $18,801,770. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

