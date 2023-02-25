Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. FMR LLC grew its position in Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 670,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after buying an additional 125,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.14. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

