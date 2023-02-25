Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 701,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 100,671 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

