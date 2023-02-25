Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

