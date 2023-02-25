Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 186,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

