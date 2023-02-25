Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar stock opened at $236.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after buying an additional 174,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

