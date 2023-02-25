Centiva Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,742. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Leidos stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.



