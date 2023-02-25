Centiva Capital LP Invests $342,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,865,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after buying an additional 320,390 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $9,758,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,001,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 389,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 277,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

