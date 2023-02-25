Centiva Capital LP Sells 8,986 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

AJRD opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

