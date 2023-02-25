CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.77

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 306825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.76.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

