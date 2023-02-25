Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Strong Earnings

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $162.71 and last traded at $159.97. Approximately 1,276,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,879,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.86.

The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

