Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average of $215.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.