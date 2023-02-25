Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,075 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

