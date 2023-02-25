Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.83. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

