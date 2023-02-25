Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.84.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $296.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.41 and a 200-day moving average of $284.20.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.