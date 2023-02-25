Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

