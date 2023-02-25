Cibc World Markets Corp Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,671 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

