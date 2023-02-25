Cibc World Markets Corp Has $818,000 Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43.

HHC has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

