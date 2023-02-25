Cibc World Markets Corp Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240,475 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

