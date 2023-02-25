Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 1.65. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

