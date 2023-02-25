Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $231.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.15 and its 200-day moving average is $237.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

