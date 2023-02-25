Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 402,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 492.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,817.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 348,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 330,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

